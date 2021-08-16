Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $5.18 on Monday, hitting $229.28. 325,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,914,343. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

