Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $34.90 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $178.56. 421,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $324.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

