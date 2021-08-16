Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 11,356 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 220,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,908. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

