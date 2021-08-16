Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 12,323 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $56.11. 403,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $236.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

