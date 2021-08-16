Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,687 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $3.63 on Monday, hitting $451.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.85. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.