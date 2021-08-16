Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,014 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 295,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 299,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.