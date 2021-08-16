Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSRT. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,930,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

HSRT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08.

