Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HAUP remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Hauppauge Digital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
Hauppauge Digital Company Profile
