Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HAUP remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Hauppauge Digital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

