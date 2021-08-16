Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.73 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

