Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,153 shares of company stock valued at $165,907. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.95 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.