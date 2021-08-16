HC Wainwright Cuts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 239.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $656.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock worth $1,724,001. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

