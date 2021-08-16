Head-To-Head Analysis: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) vs. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -7.99% 3.68% 1.61% Avid Technology 6.89% -29.86% 14.88%

82.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 8.11 -$43.98 million $0.22 503.41 Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.50 $11.06 million $0.46 60.17

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bandwidth and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 56.93%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

