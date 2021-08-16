Head-To-Head Analysis: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GeneLink alerts:

23.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeneLink and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 33.94 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -20.37

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneLink and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than GeneLink.

Summary

GeneLink beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.