Head to Head Analysis: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and SFL (NYSE:SFL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SFL pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SFL pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SFL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SFL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFL has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% SFL -23.11% 10.59% 2.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and SFL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.51 $5.19 million $1.05 4.44 SFL $471.05 million 1.94 -$224.43 million $0.88 8.09

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SFL. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 SFL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.05%. SFL has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than SFL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

