Head to Head Comparison: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

This table compares MiMedx Group and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19% Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72%

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 5.42 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -15.61 Globus Medical $789.04 million 9.72 $102.29 million $1.44 53.06

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MiMedx Group and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.87%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $82.18, indicating a potential upside of 7.55%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats MiMedx Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.