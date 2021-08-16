Head-To-Head Contrast: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OriginClear alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.04%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than OriginClear.

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -688.52% -27.12% -1,924.57% Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.10 million 2.82 $13.26 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.39 -$15.12 million $0.08 60.38

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.