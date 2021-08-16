Head-To-Head Review: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 11.56 -$57.99 million $0.19 98.26

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brigham Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 0 6 1 3.14

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $16.76, suggesting a potential downside of 10.24%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

