Head-To-Head Survey: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 891.74%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.26 $77.57 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.89

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.