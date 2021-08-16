HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,486. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a P/E ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

