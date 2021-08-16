HeartBout Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $178,006.23 and $412.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

