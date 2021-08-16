Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

