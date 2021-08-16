HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.13 ($106.04).

HFG stock opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

