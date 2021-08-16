Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

