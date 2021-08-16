Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.