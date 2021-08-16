Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $28.62 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $177.24. 192,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $466.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

