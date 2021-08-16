Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

