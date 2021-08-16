Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,844 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.92. 299,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,650. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.