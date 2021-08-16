HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,030 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

