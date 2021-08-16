HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.66. 470,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

