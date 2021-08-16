HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.3% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

