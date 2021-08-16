HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 132,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

