Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 26,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,630. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69.

Several analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

