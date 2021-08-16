Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 797 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.2% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.38. 100,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

