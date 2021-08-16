Holloway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $21.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.71. 99,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,889. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,961 shares of company stock worth $63,659,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

