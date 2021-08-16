Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. The stock has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

