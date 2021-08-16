Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 131,901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,117. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $79.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.