Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.71.

HCG stock traded up C$2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.99. The company had a trading volume of 367,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,503. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$42.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6327892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

