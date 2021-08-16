Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

