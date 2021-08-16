Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.20. 59,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.