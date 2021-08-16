Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $233.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

