Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.69

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 77032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

