Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $13.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.19 million and the highest is $13.24 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

