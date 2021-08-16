Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of HST opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

