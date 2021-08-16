HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,784.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $19,588.42 and approximately $2,784.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00868643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00107782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00044317 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.