IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,068 shares during the period. IAA comprises about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,197,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.