IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.64.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.03. 497,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,670. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.