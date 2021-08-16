ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.39 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00009470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $4.61 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00157808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.69 or 0.99577921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.17 or 0.00919140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,354,576 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.