Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $747,501.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Idle has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $747,501.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00011251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.50 or 0.99984841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00921379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.44 or 0.06945877 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,564 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

