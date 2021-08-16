Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.63. The company had a trading volume of 252,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

