Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.10. 299,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.